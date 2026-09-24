Head coach Gautam Gambhir defends India's T20I side: Details here

India's T20I run went south after they won the 2026 T20 World Cup under Suryakumar Yadav.

Following the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar was sacked as India's T20I captain, with Shreyas Iyer replacing him.

In his maiden assignment in charge, India lost their first-ever international to Ireland. This was followed by a humiliating 0-2 series sweep.

India then lost four T20Is in the England T20I series. They finally broke the shackles in Zimbabwe and then beat Afghanistan 3-0.