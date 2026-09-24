Head coach Gautam Gambhir defends India's T20I side: Details here
What's the story
Gautam Gambhir, the Indian men's cricket team head coach, has come out in defense of his players after their recent T20I losses. Speaking on JioStar, he emphasized that a few bad results shouldn't overshadow the team's overall success. Gambhir's remarks come after India lost consecutive T20I series to Ireland and England, following their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup victory.
Context
Why does this story matter?
India's T20I run went south after they won the 2026 T20 World Cup under Suryakumar Yadav.
Following the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar was sacked as India's T20I captain, with Shreyas Iyer replacing him.
In his maiden assignment in charge, India lost their first-ever international to Ireland. This was followed by a humiliating 0-2 series sweep.
India then lost four T20Is in the England T20I series. They finally broke the shackles in Zimbabwe and then beat Afghanistan 3-0.
Past performance
Gambhir defends Indian players
Gambhir stressed on India's accomplishments between two World Cups while addressing criticism over the team's recent form.
He said, "Which team in the history of sport has gone undefeated from one World Cup to the next and gone on to win the World Cup?"
The coach further added, "It didn't take these guys 17 years to win a second World Cup. It took them only 17 months to win a third."
Leadership qualities
Coach lauds Iyer's leadership skills
Gambhir also praised T20I captain Shreyas Iyer for prioritizing the team's needs over his own batting position.
The coach had worked with Iyer during their IPL 2024 title-winning season at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
He said, "The first and foremost quality of a good leader, and I'm not going to talk about captaincy, is how selfless you are. Shreyas has that quality."