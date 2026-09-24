'Fortunate to have Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir 

The future of both Kohli and Rohit has been one of the biggest talking points lately.

The two, touching 40, have already retired from Tests and T20Is, and are willing to play next year's ODI World Cup.

While Kohli has been proving himself with consistent scores, there were questions over Rohit's dip in batting form.

The Lord's ODI against England was dubbed his farewell, but he shut his critics with an incredible century, though in a losing cause.