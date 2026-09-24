'Fortunate to have Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir
What's the story
As India gears up for a three-match ODI series against West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted the importance of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Speaking to JioStar, Gambhir said that ODI skipper Shubman Gill is lucky to have Rohit and Kohli by his side, both on and off the field. Gambhir also spoke about Gill's leadership and growth in the role.
Context
Why does this story matter?
The future of both Kohli and Rohit has been one of the biggest talking points lately.
The two, touching 40, have already retired from Tests and T20Is, and are willing to play next year's ODI World Cup.
While Kohli has been proving himself with consistent scores, there were questions over Rohit's dip in batting form.
The Lord's ODI against England was dubbed his farewell, but he shut his critics with an incredible century, though in a losing cause.
Player spotlight
Importance of the duo
On the importance of the two veterans, Gambhir said, "In one-day cricket, when you talk about it, he's very fortunate that he's got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on the field and off the field as well."
"And then, more importantly, I think that calmness, I think keeping the emotions aside, because when your're young, sometimes you can actually get dragged into the emotions as well."
Prospects
Coach backs Gill to come good in ODIs
Gambhir expressed confidence that Gill's performance in ODIs will improve.
"He has had a bit of a tough time in one-day cricket. But I am sure, I think things will turn around because he has done all the right things," he said.
Since taking over from Rohit last year, Gill has led India in 12 ODIs, winning six and losing as many.
Leadership assessment
Gambhir lauds Gill's leadership
Gambhir praised Gill's leadership qualities, saying he has been calm, selfless, and aggressive.
"He has ticked all the boxes. He has been calm, he has been selfless, he has been aggressive," Gambhir said.
The coach also noted that Gill leads by example not just with his runs but also with his demeanor on the field.