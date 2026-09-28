A look at Gautam Gambhir's iconic knocks under pressure

Gambhir was the star of India's inaugural T20 World Cup campaign (2007). Combining with Virender Sehwag, he gave the MS Dhoni-led Team India some fine starts.

The stakes in the final were high as India faced a bowling-heavy Pakistan. Batting with a different partner, Yusuf Pathan, on a difficult Johannesburg track, Gambhir chose to counter-attack.

He smashed a fearless 75 off 54 balls, taking India to 157/5. This laid the foundation for India's coveted trophy.