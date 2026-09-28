A look at Gautam Gambhir's iconic knocks under pressure
What's the story
With India's 2027 ODI World Cup campaign approaching, Gautam Gambhir is in for his biggest challenge as head coach. Having already guided India to the 2025 Champions Trophy, Gambhir is well versed with the nitty-gritty. The former Indian opener knows what it takes to lift major trophies, having done so in 2007 and 2011. In his playing days, Gambhir delivered some of his finest knocks under pressure.
#3
75 vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2007 final
Gambhir was the star of India's inaugural T20 World Cup campaign (2007). Combining with Virender Sehwag, he gave the MS Dhoni-led Team India some fine starts.
The stakes in the final were high as India faced a bowling-heavy Pakistan. Batting with a different partner, Yusuf Pathan, on a difficult Johannesburg track, Gambhir chose to counter-attack.
He smashed a fearless 75 off 54 balls, taking India to 157/5. This laid the foundation for India's coveted trophy.
#2
97 vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2011 final
Four years later, Gambhir produced another masterclass when it mattered the most.
Chasing 275 in the iconic 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka, India slipped to 31/2, with Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar falling early.
However, Gambhir put the pressure back on the Lankan bowlers, adding 83 runs with a young Virat Kohli. He then joined forces with Dhoni before taking India within touching distance.
Although Dhoni's unbeaten 91 stole the limelight, India wouldn't have triumphed without Gambhir's 97 (122).
#1
137 vs New Zealand, 2009
Gambhir was at the peak of his powers between 2008 and 2011, especially in Tests and ODIs.
With India's Test side facing one of its sternest tests in New Zealand, the former opener defied the odds.
India received a follow-on after being dismissed for 305 in the 2009 Napier Test. Gambhir responded by batting for nearly 11 hours, facing 436 balls for his 137.
Years later, he rated this innings, which saved the Test, as his finest.