'Not my job to make everyone happy': Gautam Gambhir
What's the story
Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has defended the T20I side's selection decisions amid criticism over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's limited chances. In an interview before the 5th T20I against New Zealand, Gambhir said his job is to make the right decisions, not popular ones. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been preferred for opening positions over Sooryavanshi. Addressing this issue, Gambhir said he isn't here to please everyone but to ensure security within the team.
Decision-making
My job is to take right decisions: Gambhir
Speaking to broadcasters, Gambhir said, "First of all, my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I'm there for."
He stressed the importance of maintaining security within the dressing room and backing players who have performed well over a longer period.
Game philosophy
On dead rubbers and player motivation
Ahead of India's final T20I against New Zealand, Gambhir was asked how he would keep the players motivated with the series already decided.
He dismissed the notion of 'dead rubbers,' saying every game is an opportunity to learn and evolve.
"When you're playing for your country, there is no complacency," he said, stressing that representing India should be motivation enough for players.
Team resilience
India's adaptability in New Zealand
Gambhir also lauded the team's adaptability given the short turnaround between series.
India reached New Zealand less than 24 hours after finishing their West Indies series.
"It's been a very short turnaround. We finished off on the 17th, flew on the 18th," he said, acknowledging how well players adapted to new conditions despite many coming here for the first time.
Information
India win five-match series despite concerns
India started the five-match T20I series in New Zealand on a high, winning three successive games. However, after sealing the series, they lost the final two games. While Sooryavanshi's exclusion made headlines, their bowling lacked firepower.