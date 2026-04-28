Former New Zealand pacer Geoff Allott appointed NZC CEO

Former New Zealand international fast bowler Geoff Allott has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Zealand Cricket (NZC). The appointment comes after Scott Weenink's resignation late last year. Allott, 54, had a successful playing career from 1996 to 2000, featuring in 10 Tests and 31 One Day Internationals (ODIs). With 20 scalps at 16.25, he was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the 1999 ODI World Cup with Shane Warne .

Career transition Allott's extensive background in cricket management and governance After his playing days, Allott transitioned into cricket management and governance. He was a founding board member of the NZC Players Association in 2002. He served as General Manager of Cricket at NZC from 2008-2010, spent three years on the Canterbury Cricket board, and had an eight-year tenure as a director on the NZC board between 2013-2021. In 2022, he was awarded NZC Life Membership for his services to New Zealand cricket.

Leadership transition Allott's role in unifying NZC after divisions Allott's appointment comes at a critical juncture for NZC, following Weenink's resignation over differences with several provincial associations and the players' association. The disagreements mainly revolved around the decision to go ahead with the establishment of a privately owned NZ20 tournament by 2027. Allott, who will be NZC's sixth CEO, has expressed his eagerness to unify NZC after some of its divisions over future plans.

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Future plans His vision for NZC Allott said he has a strong connection to the organization and the game, having worn the silver fern as a player and served as General Manager of Cricket. He looks forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to build strong relationships, foster a positive culture, and deliver outstanding results on and off the field. "By strengthening relationships through all levels of the game here, sustainable, and thriving at every level."

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