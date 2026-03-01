Georgia Voll averages 59.57 versus India in Women's ODIs: Stats

Australian batswoman Georgia Voll played a match-winning hand with a 62-run knock in the 3rd Women's ODI against India on Sunday. The match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, saw Australia went on to smash a stunning 409/7 in 50 overs. In response, the Indian women's cricket team fell for 224. Voll has dictated the show against India in WODIs. We look at her stats.

Information A splendid effort from Voll's blade Voll came to bat at three and scored 62(52). She hit 7 fours and a six. She was part of a 104-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Alyssa Healy, who scored 158. Voll looked solid during her stay before Sneh Rana dismissed here.

Stats Voll has dominated India Women in ODIs As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 WODI matches against India, Voll has amassed 417 runs at 59.57. Her strike rate reads 113.62. In addition to two centuries, she also owns two fifties. From these 8 matches, 4 of them have been in India where Voll has 125 runs at 41.66 (50s: 1). The remaining of 292 runs have come in Australia (100: 2, 50s: 1).

