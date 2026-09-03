T20I Tri-Series, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus slams 88 versus Zimbabwe: Stats

Erasmus walked in when his side was 17/1. Soon Namibia were reduced to 24/2 and 25/3.

Alexander Volschenk joined Erasmus and the two managed an 83-run stand off 63 balls.

Zimbabwe hit back thereafter before an unbeaten 28-run stand off 12 balls alongside Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton helped Namibia get to 156/6.

Erasmus remained unscathed with a sublime effort on offer for his side.