T20I Tri-Series, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus slams 88 versus Zimbabwe: Stats
What's the story
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus shone with a valiant unbeaten 88 in Match number 5 of the 2026 T20I Tri-Series versus Zimbabwe cricket team. The match was held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Erasmus's unbeaten knock of 88 helped Namibia reach 156/6 in 20 overs. However, Zimbabwe completed a five-wicket win over Namibia, sealing the deal in 18.1 overs. Here's more.
Knock
A sublime effort on offer
Erasmus walked in when his side was 17/1. Soon Namibia were reduced to 24/2 and 25/3.
Alexander Volschenk joined Erasmus and the two managed an 83-run stand off 63 balls.
Zimbabwe hit back thereafter before an unbeaten 28-run stand off 12 balls alongside Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton helped Namibia get to 156/6.
Erasmus remained unscathed with a sublime effort on offer for his side.
Runs
16th T20I fifty for Erasmus
Erasmus's 88* was laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes.
With this knock, he has raced to 2,297 runs from 91 matches (87 innings) at 32.81.
He clocked his 16th fifty for Namibia (100s: 1).
As per Cricinfo, in 17 matches versus Zimbabwe, Erasmus has amassed 430 runs at 33.07 (50s: 2).
Meanwhile, in 39 home matches, Erasmus owns 1,129 runs at 41.81 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).