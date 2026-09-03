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Home / News / Sports News / T20I Tri-Series, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus slams 88 versus Zimbabwe: Stats
T20I Tri-Series, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus slams 88 versus Zimbabwe: Stats
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus shone with a valiant unbeaten 88 (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

T20I Tri-Series, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus slams 88 versus Zimbabwe: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 03, 2026
08:49 pm
What's the story

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus shone with a valiant unbeaten 88 in Match number 5 of the 2026 T20I Tri-Series versus Zimbabwe cricket team. The match was held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Erasmus's unbeaten knock of 88 helped Namibia reach 156/6 in 20 overs. However, Zimbabwe completed a five-wicket win over Namibia, sealing the deal in 18.1 overs. Here's more.

Knock

A sublime effort on offer

Erasmus walked in when his side was 17/1. Soon Namibia were reduced to 24/2 and 25/3.

Alexander Volschenk joined Erasmus and the two managed an 83-run stand off 63 balls.

Zimbabwe hit back thereafter before an unbeaten 28-run stand off 12 balls alongside Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton helped Namibia get to 156/6.

Erasmus remained unscathed with a sublime effort on offer for his side.

Runs

16th T20I fifty for Erasmus

Erasmus's 88* was laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes.

With this knock, he has raced to 2,297 runs from 91 matches (87 innings) at 32.81.

He clocked his 16th fifty for Namibia (100s: 1).

As per Cricinfo, in 17 matches versus Zimbabwe, Erasmus has amassed 430 runs at 33.07 (50s: 2).

Meanwhile, in 39 home matches, Erasmus owns 1,129 runs at 41.81 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).

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