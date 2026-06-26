FIFA World Cup: Ecuador stun Germany 2-1, reach knockout stage

Upcoming games

Germany await their Round of 32 opponent

Despite the loss, Germany had already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament. Their Round of 32 game is scheduled to take place in Boston on June 29. The opponent will be determined in the coming days after other group-stage matches are completed. Currently, Paraguay or Australia seem to be the most likely contenders. On the other hand, Ecuador will go in as one of the best third-placed sides.