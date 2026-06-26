FIFA World Cup: Ecuador stun Germany 2-1, reach knockout stage
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events, Ecuador pulled off a major upset against Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The South American nation came from behind to win 2-1 in a crucial Group E clash at the MetLife Stadium, marking their first knockout stage qualification in two decades. Despite an early goal from Leroy Sane for Germany, Ecuador's Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata scored to secure the historic victory.
Twitter Post
Qualified!
🇪🇨 Ecuador have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026
Journey
Ecuador's journey to the knockout stage
Ecuador arrived in the US as a dark horse, boasting a 19-match unbeaten streak since September 2024. The team had victories over Argentina and Colombia, along with draws against Brazil, Netherlands, US, Mexico and Uruguay. However, they struggled in their first two World Cup matches, losing to Ivory Coast and drawing with Curacao. Notably, they had 15 shots on target from 26 attempts in the scoreless draw against Curacao. And now, they managed to beat the Germans 2-1.
Goals
A look at match summary
After Germany's early goal, Ecuador quickly equalized through Angulo in the ninth minute. The young forward scored from outside the box, beating multiple defenders and a diving Manuel Neuer. Despite controlling much of the action afterward, Ecuador couldn't break through until Plata volleyed home the winning goal in the 77th minute. This victory not only stunned Germany but also secured Ecuador's place in the knockout stage for the first time since 2006.
Upcoming games
Germany await their Round of 32 opponent
Despite the loss, Germany had already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament. Their Round of 32 game is scheduled to take place in Boston on June 29. The opponent will be determined in the coming days after other group-stage matches are completed. Currently, Paraguay or Australia seem to be the most likely contenders. On the other hand, Ecuador will go in as one of the best third-placed sides.
Numbers
Sane attains these feats for Germany
In the 2nd minute, Sane scored Germany's historically second-earliest World Cup goal, as per Opta. In 1934, Ernst Lehner already struck in the first minute during the 3-2 victory in the match for third place against Austria. Meanwhile, in his 15th match at a major tournament (World Cup or European Championship), Sane scored his first goal with his 15th shot.