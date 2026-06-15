FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany rout minnows Curacao 7-1: Stats
What's the story
Germany kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note, defeating tournament debutants Curacao by an impressive margin of 7-1 in Houston. The four-time champions were ruthless in their attack, with goals from Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz (two), Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav. Despite the heavy defeat, Curacao managed to score their first-ever World Cup goal through Livano Comenencia. Here's more.
Match highlights
A stunning opener and a spirited response
Germany wasted no time asserting their dominance in the match, with Nmecha scoring just six minutes into the game. However, Curacao made history by scoring their first-ever World Cup goal through Comenencia in the 21st minute. The moment sparked wild celebrations for the Caribbean nation but was short-lived as Germany quickly regained control of the match with two quick goals before halftime. Schlotterbeck scored in the 38th minute and Havertz converted a penalty as Germany were 3-1 at the break.
Game strategy
Germany continue to pile on the goals
The second half saw Germany run riot, with Musiala scoring their fourth goal just two minutes after the restart. Brown, making his World Cup debut, also scored in the 68th minute. With the match well in hand, coach Julian Nagelsmann rotated his squad by bringing on fresh legs like Leon Goretzka and Antonio Rudiger. Undav capped a dominant display with a sixth goal in the 78th minute before Havertz added another to complete Germany's rout of Curacao.
Do you know?
Undav enters record books
As per Opta, following James Rodriguez in 2014 against Japan, Undav became the second player since data collection began (1966) to score a goal and provide two assists as a substitute in a World Cup match.
Information
2 Dortmund players appear in same match for Germany
For the first time, with Schlotterbeck and Nmecha, two Borussia Dortmund players appeared in a World Cup match for Germany. And interestingly, both players found the back of the net.
Germany
Germany become highest scorers in World Cp history
As per Opta, only five FIFA World Cup matches this century have seen a team score 7+ goals. Notably, three of those five have been by Germany: 8-0 v Saudi Arabia (2002), 7-1 v Brazil (2014), and 7-1 v Curaçao (2026). As per Squawka, Germany have won their opening World Cup game for the first time since 2014. Germany are now the highest scorers in FIFA World Cup history. With 239 goals, they surpassed Brazil (238).
Players
Key numbers for Undav, Havertz and Musiala
Playing his 10th international match for Germany in all competitions, Undav is now involved in 11 goals. In addition to 7 goals, he also has four assists. Versus Curacao, he scored one goal and made 2 assists. In 59 matches for Germany, Havertz has raced to 24 goals. Notably, 4 of his goals have come at the World Cup. Meanwhile, Musiala now owns 10 goals for Germany in 43 matches across all competitions.
Information
Here are the match stats
Germany had an xG of 3.91 compared to Curacao's 0.40. Germany had 65% ball possession and managed 12 shots on target from 26 attempts. Curacao had 2 shots on target from 8 attempts. Germany hit the post once and has six big chances.
Twitter Post
7-1!
🚀🚀🚀#fifaworldcup #dfbteam 📸 DFB/Max Galys pic.twitter.com/HvJtAecjso— DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) June 14, 2026