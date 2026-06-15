FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany rout minnows Curacao 7-1: Stats

Match highlights

A stunning opener and a spirited response

Germany wasted no time asserting their dominance in the match, with Nmecha scoring just six minutes into the game. However, Curacao made history by scoring their first-ever World Cup goal through Comenencia in the 21st minute. The moment sparked wild celebrations for the Caribbean nation but was short-lived as Germany quickly regained control of the match with two quick goals before halftime. Schlotterbeck scored in the 38th minute and Havertz converted a penalty as Germany were 3-1 at the break.