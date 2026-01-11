Sophie Devine slams 95 versus DC in WPL 2026: Stats

Gujarat Giants opener Sophie Devine smashed a fast-paced 95 in Women's Premier League. She attained the milestone in Match 4 of the WPL 2025-26 season on Sunday. The match being held at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, saw Devine come out all guns blazing against the Delhi Capitals. She hit a fifty off 25 balls before perishing for 95 from 42 balls.

Knock A whirlwind knock from Devine's blade Devine attacked Chinelle Henry for two fours in the 2nd over before hitting Nadani Sharma for two fours and a six (4th over). In the final powerplay over, Devine smashed Sneh Rana for two fours and four sixes, scoring 32 off the same. She scored 65(27) in the PP overs. Devine smoked Shree Charani for three sixes next before being dismissed by Sharma.

Information Devine and Mooney add 94 runs for the 1st wicket Devine added 94 runs for the opening wicket alongside Beth Mooney (19) and another 32 with skipper Ashleigh Gardner. In the 11th over, Sharma dismissed Devine, who went for a big shot and ended up being caught.

Numbers 2nd score of 90-plus for Devine in WPL Devine's knock was laced with 7 fours and 8 sixes. She owned a strike rate of 226.19. Devine, who earlier represented RCB Women across two seasons, has raced to 535 runs from 20 matches at 28.15. She hammered her third WPL fifty. Notably, her best score reads 99. She is the first batter with two 90-plus scores in the tournament's history.