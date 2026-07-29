FIFA offers $40m incentive for members: Here's why
What's the story
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed a controversial plan that could change the face of global football. The proposal, which involves selling stakes in major competitions, has drawn criticism from UEFA and other stakeholders. Now, Infantino is offering a $40 million incentive to national football federations if they back this plan by September 19. The money would be paid out as an immediate $20 million payment, with an additional $20 million promised separately, as per BBC Sport.
Proposal details
FIFA's proposal to sell stakes in major competitions
FIFA's proposal involves creating a commercial subsidiary to run its major events, including the World Cup.
Infantino has said that external investors would be able to buy stakes in this new entity.
The move is part of FIFA's strategy to maximize revenue and could potentially raise $10 billion.
However, it has been met with strong opposition from UEFA and other stakeholders who accuse FIFA of prioritizing profit over the integrity of football.
Accusations
UEFA accuses FIFA of using football to enrich themselves
UEFA has accused FIFA of using football to enrich themselves and their associates.
The European governing body said it is aware of widespread opposition to FIFA's scheme among stakeholders across the game.
"FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends," UEFA said in a statement. "We can grow the game correctly."
Funding details
Some stakeholders reject Infantino's broad outline of his proposal
FIFA has said that the money for this payout will come from "liquidating a minority portion" of its stake in FIFA Forward Enterprise, a subsidiary company set up to maximize commercial revenue with private investors.
However, some stakeholders who were present at a council meeting just before the World Cup final this month have strongly rejected Infantino's broad outline of his proposal.
They say he only offered an aspirational vision for future revenue streams.
Backlash
Lack of due process raises concerns
The lack of due process has been a major point of contention among those opposing the plan.
A Football Association spokesperson said they were "completely unaware" of this proposal and have no substantive details.
They expressed concerns about the lack of process and governance leading up to this point, as well as the apparent substance and principles involved in FIFA's proposal.
Meeting convened
UEFA calls emergency meeting to discuss FIFA's plans
UEFA has announced an emergency meeting of all 55 members this week to discuss FIFA's plans. The organization intends to work on a plan of action in response.
Despite representing only a quarter of FIFA's 211-country membership, UEFA includes most of the world's most successful teams.
This makes any competition FIFA puts together far less valuable if its members are not involved.