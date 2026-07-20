'No discussions on Rohit Sharma's ODI future': Gill quells speculations
What's the story
India's ODI and Test captain, Shubman Gill, has said that there have been no discussions within the team about Rohit Sharma's future in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The statement comes amid speculation that the third ODI against England at Lord's could be Rohit's last. Gill made the remarks after India's 27-run defeat to England in a series-deciding match. Rohit stood tall with his 138-run knock to answer the critics.
Rumor control
Gill's statement on Rohit
Addressing the media after India's defeat, Gill said, "He's not told us anything. I think it's all out in the media, but there's not been any discussion like that in the team."
His comments were aimed at quelling speculation about Rohit's potential retirement from ODIs.
The BCCI had also denied reports of Rohit playing his last ODI at Lord's ahead of the match.
Match details
England set a record total
In the series decider, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat.
Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell put on a record 192 runs for the opening wicket, with Duckett scoring 141 runs.
Rohit Sharma led India's response with a vintage knock of 138 runs off 110 balls, his 34th ODI century.
He hit 17 fours and five sixes during his innings.
Praise for Rohit
Gill lauds Rohit's ODI ton
Gill praised Rohit's innings, saying he paced it perfectly and accelerated at the right time.
He said their plan was to keep wickets in hand before going after the target later in the innings.
"The way he paced his innings and then accelerated was exceptional," Gill said, adding that once Rohit got into his 60s and 70s, it was a treat to watch.
Match outcome
England win series 2-1
Despite Rohit's heroics, India fell short by 27 runs in the third ODI at Lord's, losing the series 2-1.
England set a record total of 387/3, with contributions from Ben Duckett (141), Jacob Bethell (91), Joe Root (74*), and Jos Buttler (41*).
India looked promising during partnerships between Rohit and Shubman Gill (77) as well as Virat Kohli (74), but ultimately collapsed from a strong position of 304/2.