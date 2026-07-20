Gill calls for improved fitness standards following England series loss
What's the story
Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill has called for a major improvement in the players' fitness levels. His statement comes after a series of injuries marred the team's performance in their recent 2-1 ODI series loss against England. Gill expressed his disappointment over players not being able to complete a three-match series, saying it disrupted India's balance throughout the tournament. "If you look at the first squad that we announced, at least five of the players did not play today," Gill said after the Lord's ODI.
Injury impact
Injury woes for Team India
The Indian squad was plagued by a number of injuries, some even before the series started.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered a quadriceps strain while undergoing rehab for a back injury at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
His immediate replacement Nitish Kumar Reddy was also ruled out after suffering from a quadriceps injury.
To make matters worse, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar both sustained hamstring injuries during the tour.
Key player missing
Bumrah's absence felt in Cardiff ODI
The biggest blow for India ahead of the decider at Lord's was Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability.
He suffered an impact injury on his left knee during the second game in Cardiff.
His absence was deeply felt as India's less experienced seamers couldn't control England's scoring rate, allowing them to post a massive score of 387.
"Keeping the World Cup in mind, we have to play eleven matches in a row. And here the players are unable to finish a series of two or three matches. So something is missing somewhere," added the skipper.
Fitness focus
Gill's comments on fitness issues
Gill further stressed that untimely injuries have hampered the team's balance.
"They play one or two matches, there's a niggle and then we're forced to play a different combination which we don't think of playing. So all those things make it difficult if one morning you find out that a player has a niggle."
Personal setback
Gill himself suffered from cramps
Notably, Gill himself was a victim of the injury bug during this series.
He had to retire hurt while batting at 80 in Birmingham's first ODI due to severe cramps.
The same issue resurfaced at Lord's before he was dismissed for 77 runs.
Despite these setbacks, Gill remained optimistic about India's performance throughout the series and stressed being smarter in assessing conditions.