Gill calls for improved fitness standards following England series loss

The Indian squad was plagued by a number of injuries, some even before the series started.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered a quadriceps strain while undergoing rehab for a back injury at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

His immediate replacement Nitish Kumar Reddy was also ruled out after suffering from a quadriceps injury.

To make matters worse, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar both sustained hamstring injuries during the tour.