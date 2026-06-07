Shubman Gill breaks this Test record of Sachin Tendulkar: Stats
What's the story
Shubman Gill's unbeaten century against Afghanistan on Day 1 of the one-off Test wasn't just significant for the match situation but also a historic milestone in his captaincy career. The Indian skipper became only the 11th Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket as the designated skipper. More impressively, he achieved this feat in just his 15th innings as captain, making him the second-fastest Indian to reach this landmark after Sunil Gavaskar (14 innings).
Rapid rise
Fastest Indian captain to 1,000 Test runs (by days)
Gill also holds the record for being the fastest Indian captain to score 1,000 Test runs in terms of time taken. He achieved this milestone in just 351 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of reaching the milestone in 405 days. The achievement came during a stellar batting performance where he scored an unbeaten 103 off 143 balls on Day 1 as India posted a strong total of 368 for three against Afghanistan. This was his sixth century as India's Test captain, surpassing several captains who had more innings under their belt.
Captaincy records
Other notable records set by Gill
Among Indian captains, only Virat Kohli (20), Sunil Gavaskar (11), Mohammad Azharuddin (9), and Sachin Tendulkar (7) have scored more Test centuries while leading the team than Gill. Since taking over as captain, Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in Tests. Playing his ninth Test as captain, Gill has now raced past 1,050 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 87-plus. This includes seven 50-plus scores, including six tons.
Career
11th Test hundred for Gill
Playing his 41st Test match, Gill has raced past 2,940 runs at an average of 43-plus. This was his 11th hundred, as he also owns eight fifties. Six of his tons have come while leading India. His Test tally at home alsoincludes six tons and as many fifties. Meanwhile, Gill now has 20 tons in First-Class cricket.