Shubman Gill breaks this Test record of Sachin Tendulkar: Stats 

Rapid rise

Fastest Indian captain to 1,000 Test runs (by days)

Gill also holds the record for being the fastest Indian captain to score 1,000 Test runs in terms of time taken. He achieved this milestone in just 351 days, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of reaching the milestone in 405 days. The achievement came during a stellar batting performance where he scored an unbeaten 103 off 143 balls on Day 1 as India posted a strong total of 368 for three against Afghanistan. This was his sixth century as India's Test captain, surpassing several captains who had more innings under their belt.