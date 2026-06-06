Record-breaking Shubman Gill slams his 6th Test century as captain 

Record-breaking span

Fastest Indian captain to reach 1,000 Test runs

Gill's journey as India's Test captain began on May 15, 2025. He took just 351 days to score his first 1,000 runs as captain, breaking Tendulkar's record of reaching the milestone in 405 days. In terms of innings played, Gill is the second-fastest Indian skipper to reach this mark with 15 innings under his belt. The only player ahead of him is Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved the same feat in just 14 innings. Meanwhile, Gill made 103* off 143 balls on Day 1 against Afghanistan, hammering 11 fours and a six.