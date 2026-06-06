Record-breaking Shubman Gill slams his 6th Test century as captain
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill scripted some prestigious records en route to his 11th Test hundred. The 26-year-old achieved this feat on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday. During his stay, Gill also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for completing 1,000 Test runs as the Indian captain in the shortest span of time. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Gill's authoritative knock against Afghanistan
Gill looked assured from the moment he walked to the crease, pacing his innings expertly. He absorbed pressure when needed and punished anything loose, wearing down the Afghanistan attack steadily. The skipper added 67 runs with fellow centurion KL Rahul (100) before further adding 121 runs with Rishabh Pant (50*). Both Pant and Gill returned unbeaten as India ended the day at 368 /3.
Record-breaking span
Fastest Indian captain to reach 1,000 Test runs
Gill's journey as India's Test captain began on May 15, 2025. He took just 351 days to score his first 1,000 runs as captain, breaking Tendulkar's record of reaching the milestone in 405 days. In terms of innings played, Gill is the second-fastest Indian skipper to reach this mark with 15 innings under his belt. The only player ahead of him is Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved the same feat in just 14 innings. Meanwhile, Gill made 103* off 143 balls on Day 1 against Afghanistan, hammering 11 fours and a six.
Run
Golden run as skipper
Since taking over as captain, Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in Tests. He racked up an impressive 754 runs at an average of 75.40 in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, his maiden leadership assignment in Tests. Playing his ninth Test as captain, Gill has now raced to 1,053 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 87.75. This includes seven 50-plus scores, including six tons.
Stats
11th Test hundred for Gill
Playing his 41st Test match, Gill has raced to 2,946 runs at an average of 43-plus. This was his 11th hundred, as he also owns eight fifties. Six of his tons have come while leading India. He is also closing in on 1,500 Test runs at home. His current tally reads 1,476 runs from 21 Tests at 49.20. This includes six tons and as many fifties. Meanwhile, Gill now has 20 tons in First-Class cricket.