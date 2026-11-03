Glenn Maxwell retires from all forms of international cricket

Maxwell's last international appearance came in Australia's final match of the T20 World Cup against Oman in February.

He took two wickets but did not bat.

Speaking on The Final Word podcast, Maxwell said there were no pressures from the Australian team management about his retirement decision.

"We probably had numerous discussions before and after the T20 World. And it was it was pretty open ended," he said.

He added that he wished to have one last game at his home ground, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).