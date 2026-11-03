Glenn Maxwell retires from all forms of international cricket
What's the story
Dashing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old batsman had already stepped away from ODIs in June last year. Now, he has also bid farewell to T20Is, List A, and First-Class cricket. However, Maxwell will continue to play for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Final match
Maxwell's last international appearance
Maxwell's last international appearance came in Australia's final match of the T20 World Cup against Oman in February.
He took two wickets but did not bat.
Speaking on The Final Word podcast, Maxwell said there were no pressures from the Australian team management about his retirement decision.
"We probably had numerous discussions before and after the T20 World. And it was it was pretty open ended," he said.
He added that he wished to have one last game at his home ground, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Career highlights
Five tons in T20I cricket
Maxwell ends his international career with 2,897 runs in 130 T20Is at a strike rate of over 154.
He has also scored five centuries in the format, a world record he shares with Rohit Sharma.
With his off-spin, Maxwell also claimed 51 wickets at an economy of 8.13.
Notably, Maxwell had already quit ODIs in June last year but had kept himself available for T20Is and played the short-format World Cup in 2026.
Final match
Maxwell's stellar international career
Maxwell played a total of 286 international matches for Australia, scoring 7,226 runs and taking 136 wickets.
His record includes 3,990 runs at 33.81 in ODIs, 2,897 at 28.97 in T20Is and 339 at 26.07 in Tests.
Maxwell was part of three World Cup-winning teams, twice lifting the ODI World Cup (2015 and 2023) and once winning the T20 World Cup (2021).