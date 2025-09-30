Glenn Maxwell ruled out of NZ T20Is with fractured wrist

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand due to a training injury. The 36-year-old suffered a fractured wrist during a practice session at Mount Maunganui. He was hit on the wrist by a ball while bowling to Mitchell Owen in the nets. Cricket Australia confirmed his exclusion from the three-match series and announced that NSW wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe will replace him.

Injury assessment Maxwell to seek specialist's opinion Maxwell will seek a specialist's opinion on his wrist injury in the coming days, after returning home. The timeline for his recovery and return to action remains uncertain. Recalled all-rounder Matthew Short witnessed the incident from an adjacent net at Tauranga's Bay Oval. He said, "I saw it out of the corner of my eye," adding that it "didn't sound good."

Injury history Maxwell has history of serious injuries This isn't the first time Maxwell has faced a serious injury. Three years ago, he had fractured his leg when a friend fell on it at a birthday party. The injury required surgery and is something he still manages today. He was also concussed during the 2023 World Cup after falling off a golf cart.

Replacement announcement Philippe replaces injured Maxwell Philippe, who will take Maxwell's place, is also in good form. He scored 123 not out and 50 for Australia A during a four-day tour of India earlier this month. The 28-year-old has played 12 T20 internationals with his last appearance in India back in December 2023. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins is absent from the trans-Tasman T20 tour as he undergoes rehabilitation for lumbar bone stress ahead of this summer's Ashes.