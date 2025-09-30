Will Shakib Al Hasan ever play for Bangladesh again?
What's the story
Former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan's future with the national team looks bleak. The country's sports adviser, Asif Mahmud, has vowed to never let him play for Bangladesh again. Shakib last played an international match in October 2024 and has since been excluded from all formats of the game. His exclusion coincides with allegations of corruption and murder following political changes in the country.
Controversial post
Mahmud's comments after Shakib's post
Mahmud's comments came after Shakib shared a photo with Sheikh Hasina on her birthday. The adviser said he was right not to allow Hasan to rehabilitate and added, "He cannot be allowed to carry the Bangladesh flag. Wearing the Bangladesh jersey is not something I can possibly approve. Shakib al Hasan will never play for Bangladesh again."
Continued exclusion
Shakib has been participating in various leagues
Shakib was available for selection for the Champions Trophy earlier this year but wasn't picked as he failed to clear the reassessment test for his bowling action. Since his ouster from the Bangladesh team, he has been participating in various leagues and tournaments around the world. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have moved on from Shakib with Litton Das leading the T20I side and Mehidy Hasan Miraz captaining ODIs and Tests.
Accusations
Shakib's corruption allegations
Shakib has been accused of stock market manipulation, illegal gambling and casino ventures, gold smuggling, siphoning money from crab traders, cricket-related corruption, and hiding assets in his election affidavit. The Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which once appointed him as their brand ambassador, launched a probe into these "irregularities and corruption" earlier this year. ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen told local media they fear Shakib could become the subject of an ACC case.
Numbers
A look at his all-rounder numbers
Shakib is among the greatest all-rounders across formats. In 71 Tests, he owns 246 scalps at 31.72. His tally includes 19 fifers and two 10-wicket hauls. According to ESPNcricinfo, in 247 ODIs, he has bagged 317 scalps at 29.52. His economy rate reads 4.46 alongside 10 four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, in 126 T20I innings, Shakib has taken 149 wickets at 20.91, including an economy of 6.81. He also boasts six four-fers and two five-fers.