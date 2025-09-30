Will Shakib Al Hasan ever play for Bangladesh again? 

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan 's future with the national team looks bleak. The country's sports adviser, Asif Mahmud, has vowed to never let him play for Bangladesh again. Shakib last played an international match in October 2024 and has since been excluded from all formats of the game. His exclusion coincides with allegations of corruption and murder following political changes in the country.

Controversial post Mahmud's comments after Shakib's post Mahmud's comments came after Shakib shared a photo with Sheikh Hasina on her birthday. The adviser said he was right not to allow Hasan to rehabilitate and added, "He cannot be allowed to carry the Bangladesh flag. Wearing the Bangladesh jersey is not something I can possibly approve. Shakib al Hasan will never play for Bangladesh again."

Continued exclusion Shakib has been participating in various leagues Shakib was available for selection for the Champions Trophy earlier this year but wasn't picked as he failed to clear the reassessment test for his bowling action. Since his ouster from the Bangladesh team, he has been participating in various leagues and tournaments around the world. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have moved on from Shakib with Litton Das leading the T20I side and Mehidy Hasan Miraz captaining ODIs and Tests.

Accusations Shakib's corruption allegations Shakib has been accused of stock market manipulation, illegal gambling and casino ventures, gold smuggling, siphoning money from crab traders, cricket-related corruption, and hiding assets in his election affidavit. The Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which once appointed him as their brand ambassador, launched a probe into these "irregularities and corruption" earlier this year. ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen told local media they fear Shakib could become the subject of an ACC case.