What's the future of Australia's pace attack? Glenn McGrath discusses

New talent

New fast bowlers emerging

During an interaction with ESPNcricinfo at the MRF Academy in Chennai on Monday, McGrath acknowledged the emergence of new fast bowlers like Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, and Xavier Bartlett. He said these players have real potential but may not have had enough opportunities yet. "There are a few [new fast bowlers] coming through at the moment," McGrath said. "But I think there's opportunity for quite a few young guys at the moment."