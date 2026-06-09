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What's the future of Australia's pace attack? Glenn McGrath discusses
McGrath backs the pace trio to keep faring well

What's the future of Australia's pace attack? Glenn McGrath discusses

By Parth Dhall
Jun 09, 2026
01:47 pm
What's the story

Legend Glenn McGrath has spoken about the future of Australia's pace attack, saying it is set to undergo a transition. He hopes the prospect of winning an Ashes series in England next year will keep veterans like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood motivated. However, he also sees an opportunity for new fast bowlers to make their mark.

New talent

New fast bowlers emerging

During an interaction with ESPNcricinfo at the MRF Academy in Chennai on Monday, McGrath acknowledged the emergence of new fast bowlers like Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, and Xavier Bartlett. He said these players have real potential but may not have had enough opportunities yet. "There are a few [new fast bowlers] coming through at the moment," McGrath said. "But I think there's opportunity for quite a few young guys at the moment."

Shield impact

Importance of Shield cricket

McGrath stressed the importance of Shield cricket in preparing fast bowlers for Test-match challenges. He pointed out that state cricket in Australia is quite competitive and could provide opportunities for these young players. "A lot of it comes back to Shield cricket, I think," McGrath said, adding that "there's going to be opportunities out there and we'll see once they get there."

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Future stars

Young players could be included

McGrath also hinted at the potential inclusion of young players like Will Sutherland, Jack Edwards, and Brendan Doggett in the Test squad. "Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins are all in their mid-to-late thirties, aren't they?" McGrath said. "You wonder how long they can go." Notably, all three pacers are over 33 and have been injury-prone of late.

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Rising star

Ollie Peake's potential

McGrath has also been impressed with the early signs of young cricketer Ollie Peake. He believes the 19-year-old could be a contender for next year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. "It's a great opportunity for him [to be exposed to Bangladesh conditions]," McGrath said about Peake's recent exposure to international cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Peake recently became the youngest specialist men's batter to play for Australia.

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