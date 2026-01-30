Jack Grealish likely to miss rest of Everton's season: Details

Everton manager David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to a stress fracture in his foot. The injury was sustained during Everton's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on January 18. Moyes said that Grealish may need surgery, although this is yet to be fully confirmed. "We believe he's probably going to need surgery, but that's still not absolutely confirmed, but it probably rules him out for the rest of the season, yes," said Moyes at a press conference on Friday.

Manager's remarks Moyes disappointed over Grealish's injury Moyes expressed his disappointment over the possible absence of Grealish for the rest of the season. He said, "It's really disappointing for the player, and for the club, and all of us here. He's such an important part, he's a big character." The manager also noted that they are still exploring possibilities in this January transfer window but don't expect much activity.

Player's impact Grealish's numbers for Everton this season Before his injury, Grealish had been performing well at Everton after a tough time at Manchester City. He scored two goals and provided six assists in 20 Premier League appearances this season. Despite the numbers not fully reflecting his contributions, Moyes acknowledged the impact Grealish has had on the team. They are still considering options for potential signings before the January transfer window closes.

