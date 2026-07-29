Jack Grealish excluded from Manchester City's pre-season tour: Details here
What's the story
Jack Grealish, a key midfielder for Manchester City, has been left out of the club's pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Seoul. The decision comes despite his return to training last week. The 30-year-old is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered in January while on loan at Everton. The injury cut short his time at Hill Dickinson Stadium and chances of playing for England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Contract status
Grealish enters final year of contract
Grealish is back at Manchester City as he enters the final year of his contract, with little sign of new terms being offered on his reported £300,000-a-week wages.
The former Aston Villa captain will turn 31 in September.
It remains to be seen if new manager Enzo Maresca will reintegrate him into the first-team or allow a move that would end his time at Etihad Stadium.
Manager's comments
Maresca speaks on Grealish's status
Maresca has said that Grealish is still a Manchester City player. He added, "I always said the same. In any club I join, I like to know if there are players that belong to the club. It's my duty to try to coach them."
However, images of Grealish drinking in the afternoon on two occasions in three months have raised concerns for Maresca, as per BBC Sport.
Player's inactivity
Grealish not the only concern for City
Grealish hasn't played a competitive match since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips also returns to the club after an unsuccessful loan spell at Sheffield United last season.
Despite being just 30 years old, Phillips's career has taken a downturn since joining City from Leeds in 2022.
He has played only seven minutes of EFL Cup action for the club over two seasons.
Grealish
17 goals for Grealish in Manchester City colors
Grealish joined Man City from Aston Villa for a record £100m in the summer of 2021. He had signed a six-year deal.
Since then the player made 157 appearances for Man City in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and making 23 assists.
12 of his goals came for the club in 94 Premier League appearances. He also made 12 assists.
Success
Grealish won the treble with Manchester City in 2022-23
Grealish was part of the Manchester City team that won the Treble in 2023, contributing to their Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup victories.
He also won the Premier League title in 2021-22 and 2023-24.
He was also a runner-up in the FA Cup twice in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Grealish also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Man City in 2023.
Squad composition
City take an unfamiliar-looking squad of 28 players
Manchester City have taken an unfamiliar-looking squad of 28 players for their three friendly matches around the world.
The likes of Erling Haaland, new signing Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, and Nico O'Reilly are on a break after their World Cup exploits.
Experienced players such as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, and Antoine Semenyo will add experience to the team which also includes several elite development squad members with opportunities up for grabs.