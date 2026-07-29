Greece call up Australia's Billy Konstas for T20 WC qualifiers

Along with Billy, another Greek-Aussie leg-spinning all-rounder, Blake Faunce, has been included in the squad.

Faunce, 21, has represented the Australian Capital Territory at age-group level.

The Hellenic Cricket Federation (HCF) has also spoken to Blake Nikitaras and Peter Hatzoglou about joining the team, according to BBC.

While Nikitaras has played first-class cricket for New South Wales and BBL for Sydney Thunder, Hatzoglou is a 27-year-old with significant short-format franchise experience including stints in The Hundred and Pakistan Super League.