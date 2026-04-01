Shubman Gill hits his 35th half-century in T20 cricket: Stats 

Gujarat Titans (GT) secured their third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The victory was led by a stellar performance from Shubman Gill , who scored an impressive 86 runs. Chasing 181 runs, Gill's knock played a key role in helping GT pip KKR by 5 wickets. With this win, GT recovered from their initial two losses and are on a winning streak. Meanwhile, KKR remain winless. Here's more.

Knock Gill plays a captain's knock GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Gill added 57 runs for the 1st wicket. After Sudharsan's wicket, Jos Buttler came in and scored a rapid 25. He added 38 runs alongside Gill, who then took charge in a 46-run stand with Washington Sundar. GT were 158/4 when Gill departed. The skipper played a superb hand for GT, mastering the chase for his side. Vaibhav Arora dismissed Gill in the 17th over.

Stats 29th fifty in the IPL for Gill Gill hit 86 runs off 50 balls, slamming 8 fours and 4 sixes. With this knock, Gill has raced to 5,663 runs from 179 T20s at 37.5. He struck his 35th T20 fifty (100s: 6). In the IPL, Gill owns 4,117 runs from 122 matches at 40.36. He struck his 29th fifty (100s: 4). In 5 IPL games against KKR, he has 271 runs at 54.2 (50s: 2), as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Do you know? Gill's love affair with Narendra Modi Stadium continues Gill averages a stellar 59.52 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in T20s. From 27 matches, he owns 1,369 runs. He hammered his 6th fifty (100s: 4). His strike rate is 165.53.

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