Pep Guardiola shares his views on facing Real Madrid
Guardiola spoke ahead of Leeds clash (Image Source: X/@ManCity)

By Rajdeep Saha
Feb 27, 2026
07:34 pm
What's the story

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his team has gained valuable experience from their long-standing UEFA Champions League rivalry with Real Madrid. The two clubs were drawn against each other in the last-16 stage of the tournament on Friday. This will be their latest encounter, after having faced each other 15 times in Champions League history.

Past matches

City's mixed record against Real

In their last meeting, City defeated Real 2-1 in the group stage in Madrid last December. However, the Spanish giants have eliminated City from the Champions League for two consecutive seasons. They won 6-3 on aggregate in last year's play-off round and triumphed in a quarter-final penalty shoot-out during the 2023-24 season.

Lessons learned

Guardiola on facing Real Madrid

Guardiola believes that facing the most successful club in Champions League history has motivated his squad to perform at their best. "For our club when you play against the best teams in the whole history of this competition, you learn and improve and are better for the future," he said during a press conference. This mindset helped City win their first Champions League title in 2023 as part of an iconic treble-winning season.

Do you know?

A unique fixture record between City and Real

As per Opta, Manchester City versus Real Madrid will be the first fixture in UEFA Champions League history to be played in the knockout stages in five consecutive seasons.

Title chase

City set to chase 7th Premier League title under Guardiola

Currently, Guardiola is focused on leading City to their seventh Premier League title under his management. The team will face Leeds United on Saturday, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points but with a game in hand. If City win their last 11 league games, they will secure the title regardless of Arsenal's performance in their final 10 matches.

Title pressure

Arsenal's title race experience under Arteta

While Guardiola is no stranger to intense title races, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has only lifted the 2020 FA Cup. Arteta has only won the 2020 FA Cup during his time at Arsenal, and the team has finished as runners-up for the last three seasons. Responding to questions about handling pressure, Guardiola said he doesn't remember what it was like striving for a first title and isn't here to advise Arteta.

