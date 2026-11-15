Adelaide ODI: Gus Atkinson dents Australia with career-best 4/28 

England's bowlers were equally impressive, with Gus Atkinson leading the charge by taking three early wickets.

His brilliance meant Australia were reduced to a dismal 29/4 in just seven overs.

Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) tried to steady the innings with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but their efforts were not enough to save Australia from defeat.

Tail-ender Adam Zampa was Atkinson's final victim as the Aussies could only survive 44.3 overs.