Adelaide ODI: Gus Atkinson dents Australia with career-best 4/28
What's the story
England bounced back from their heavy defeat in Perth, winning the second ODI against Australia by a whopping 135 runs in Adelaide. The victory was built on Tom Banton's brilliant century (121 off 99 balls) and a stellar bowling performance from Gus Atkinson. The latter claimed his maiden four-fer in ODI cricket as England restricted Australia to 220 while defending a massive 355/6. Here we look at Atkinson's performance and stats.
Bowling performance
Bowlers restrict Australia to 220
England's bowlers were equally impressive, with Gus Atkinson leading the charge by taking three early wickets.
His brilliance meant Australia were reduced to a dismal 29/4 in just seven overs.
Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) tried to steady the innings with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but their efforts were not enough to save Australia from defeat.
Tail-ender Adam Zampa was Atkinson's final victim as the Aussies could only survive 44.3 overs.
Stats
Atkinson's maiden four-fer in ODIs
Atkinson picked 4/28 from his 10 overs.
With this effort, the Englishman has raced to 30 ODI wickets from 22 matches at 33.06. His economy is a decent 5.91.
Notably, the pacer has played just three List A matches outside ODIs, taking five wickets in them.
Meanwhile, Liam Dawson and Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets each, while frontline pacers Sonny Baker and Jofra Archer struck once.