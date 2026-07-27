CWG 2026: Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav claims silver medal
What's the story
Gyaneshwari Yadav won a silver medal in the women's 53kg final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Monday. This marked India's fifth medal at the event, including four in weightlifting. The Chhattisgarh-based weightlifter started with clean lifts of 82kg, 85kg, and 88kg in the snatch round. She was second behind Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who lifted a record-breaking Commonwealth Games weight of 93kg on her last attempt.
Clean and jerk
Didih takes gold with lift of 206kg
In the clean and jerk round, Gyaneshwari opened with a Games record of 103kg. Didih responded with 104kg and then a record-breaking 105kg.
The Indian lifter then lifted an impressive 107kg to briefly top the standings.
However, Didih reclaimed her position by lifting 110kg. Her final lift was 113kg, taking her total tally to 206kg.
Meanwhile, Gyaneshwari ended her campaign with a brilliant lift of 111kg. She bagged silver with a total of 199kg.
Information
India's fifth medalist
As mentioned, this was India's fifth medal at the ongoing CWG. Mirabai Chanu (gold in women's weightlifting 48 kg), Muthupandi Raja (silver in men's weightlifting 65 kg), Rishikanta (silver in men's weightlifting 60 kg), and Jhandu Kumar (bronze in para powerlifting) are the other medalists.