CWG 2026: Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav claims silver medal

In the clean and jerk round, Gyaneshwari opened with a Games record of 103kg. Didih responded with 104kg and then a record-breaking 105kg.

The Indian lifter then lifted an impressive 107kg to briefly top the standings.

However, Didih reclaimed her position by lifting 110kg. Her final lift was 113kg, taking her total tally to 206kg.

Meanwhile, Gyaneshwari ended her campaign with a brilliant lift of 111kg. She bagged silver with a total of 199kg.