'Divide and rule': Harbhajan Singh on Greg Chappell's coaching stint

Speaking on Prakhar Gupta's podcast, Harbhajan slammed Chappell for his behavior toward the then skipper Sourav Ganguly and the Indian team as a whole.

He said, "It was one of the darkest and worst chapters in the history of Indian cricket."

The former spinner also claimed that Chappell's tactics ruined team chemistry, with players who once shared a strong bond during the 2003 ODI World Cup no longer speaking to each other.