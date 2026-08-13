'No interest in watching ODIs,' says former spinner Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan, who has taken 417 Test and 269 ODI wickets, said he loves to watch certain series but has no interest in the 50-over format.

He said, "If there is an India-Australia, India-South Africa or India-England series I'd love to watch it. I would pay to watch Test cricket. I have no interest in ODIs."

However, he emphasized that "Test cricket is main cricket" and all stakeholders should protect and promote it.