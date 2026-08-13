'No interest in watching ODIs,' says former spinner Harbhajan Singh
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed his views on the future of international cricket, particularly One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In a podcast interview with PTI, he said that the rise of T20 leagues could lead to the demise of bilateral international cricket. "Already it has happened, 70% (people are watching club cricket instead of international cricket)," Harbhajan said when asked whether T20 leagues would eventually take up the space that has belonged to international engagements traditionally.
Format preference
Harbhajan's views on Test and ODI cricket
Harbhajan, who has taken 417 Test and 269 ODI wickets, said he loves to watch certain series but has no interest in the 50-over format.
He said, "If there is an India-Australia, India-South Africa or India-England series I'd love to watch it. I would pay to watch Test cricket. I have no interest in ODIs."
However, he emphasized that "Test cricket is main cricket" and all stakeholders should protect and promote it.
Changing dynamics
Packed stadiums for franchise-based league games
Harbhajan noted that the packed stadiums in franchise-based league games are enough evidence to understand the shift in fan preferences.
He said, "You see The Hundred, the grounds are packed, BBL, the grounds are full. In IPL, you can't find tickets."
He added that a culture has already developed where two months of IPL is seen as a festival or carnival.
Future outlook
Leagues have become too big
Harbhajan doesn't think international cricket will regain its former stature because leagues have become so big.
He said, "It would be difficult to (for international cricket to get) back to its former stature because the leagues have become so big."
The former cricketer also acknowledged that the advent of T20 cricket has changed players' mindsets and spectators' expectations.
Bilateral cricket
Future of bilateral series
Harbhajan echoed the views of Sanjog Gupta, the International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO, who recently said that the era of "randomly scheduled" bilateral series should come to an end.
Gupta, who took over as ICC CEO in July last year, made these remarks while speaking to PTI.
He emphasized the need for context, culture, competition and competitiveness in cricketing events.
He also pointed out that ODIs can not only survive but thrive in this environment.