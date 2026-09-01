Hardik Pandya's return to international cricket further delayed: Here's why
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's comeback to international cricket could be further delayed due to a late leg niggle, as per Times of India. The injury occurred at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), and it could affect his availability for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Despite making good progress in his recovery, this recent development has put a damper on his plans.
Injury impact
Selectors' meeting this week
Pandya was doing well but had not been cleared to bowl. The recent leg niggle has further forced him to take an extended break from bowling.
A source tracking his recovery told Times of India that "he will resume soon, but the Afghanistan series is too close to reach the required fitness levels."
The selectors are likely to meet this week for squad selection for the T20Is starting September 13 in New Delhi.
Career break
Last competitive match in May
The 32-year-old all-rounder has not played a competitive match since representing Mumbai Indians in the IPL on May 24.
His last appearance for India was also on March 8, during the T20 World Cup final.
Since then, he has missed white-ball matches at home against Afghanistan and tours to Ireland and England.
This latest injury has further delayed his return to international cricket.
Rehabilitation progress
Other all-rounders doing well
Notably, Pandya had suffered a late relapse before the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a low-grade quadriceps sprain.
Despite being fit and training well before that injury, this latest setback has delayed his return to action.
All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are doing well for the Afghanistan series, while Jasprit Bumrah's participation remains uncertain.
Stats
Pandya has been excellent in T20Is
Pandya is one of the best all-rounders going around in white-ball cricket. His T20I record is also remarkable.
Across 138 T20I matches, he has 114 wickets at an average of 27.13. His economy rate is 8.34.
Having also scored 2,288 runs at an average of 28.24 and a strike rate of 145.91, Hardik is among five men with the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.
His tally includes nine fifties and a three four-wicket hauls.