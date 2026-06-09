Hardik Pandya fit for Afghanistan ODIs, clears BCCI's CoE tests

Team dynamics

Boost for Team India

Pandya's return is a huge boost for India's white-ball setup. His pace-bowling and explosive hitting during death overs are key to the team's balance. Despite his fitness status being unclear, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak had said on Monday that he believed the all-rounder was doing fine. It is not clear if Pandya will join the team in Chandigarh for a night training session or directly head to Dharamsala as per the original plans.