Hardik Pandya smashes his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups

Hardik came in after India's top four propelled them to 150/3 in the 13th over. As expected, the dasher straightaway took spinner Ryan Burl in remand. While the all-rounder launched a counter-attack, he found support from Tilak Varma . The duo added 84 runs off 31 balls. Hardik, who finished with two maximums, raced to 50* off 23 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes).

Stats

A look at his numbers

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hardik raced to his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups. He now has 512 runs from 30 encounters at a strike rate of 147.55. Hardik, one of the most prolific all-rounders, completed his ninth fifty in the format. He has racked up 2,226 runs from 135 T20Is at an average of 28.53. His strike rate reads 145.58.