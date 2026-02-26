Hardik Pandya smashes his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups
India racked up a mammoth 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With a shuffle in the batting order, each of India's top six batters made an impact. Hardik Pandya's 23-ball 50* took India to their highest T20 World Cup total. He slammed his ninth T20I half-century.
Hardik adds finishing touch
Hardik came in after India's top four propelled them to 150/3 in the 13th over. As expected, the dasher straightaway took spinner Ryan Burl in remand. While the all-rounder launched a counter-attack, he found support from Tilak Varma. The duo added 84 runs off 31 balls. Hardik, who finished with two maximums, raced to 50* off 23 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes).
WATCH: Hardik's maximum takes India past 250
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐤 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐚. 🤌— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2026
A breathtaking burst at the death by him, powered #TeamIndia past 250 with authority! 🙌
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉 SUPER 8, #INDvZIM | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/vIdZg7mGmy pic.twitter.com/LazrvENuz8
A look at his numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, Hardik raced to his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups. He now has 512 runs from 30 encounters at a strike rate of 147.55. Hardik, one of the most prolific all-rounders, completed his ninth fifty in the format. He has racked up 2,226 runs from 135 T20Is at an average of 28.53. His strike rate reads 145.58.