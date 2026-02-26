LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Hardik Pandya smashes his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups
Hardik Pandya smashes his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups
Hardik helped India finish with two sixes against Zimbabwe

Hardik Pandya smashes his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups

By Parth Dhall
Feb 26, 2026
09:50 pm
What's the story

India racked up a mammoth 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With a shuffle in the batting order, each of India's top six batters made an impact. Hardik Pandya's 23-ball 50* took India to their highest T20 World Cup total. He slammed his ninth T20I half-century.

Knock

Hardik adds finishing touch

Hardik came in after India's top four propelled them to 150/3 in the 13th over. As expected, the dasher straightaway took spinner Ryan Burl in remand. While the all-rounder launched a counter-attack, he found support from Tilak Varma. The duo added 84 runs off 31 balls. Hardik, who finished with two maximums, raced to 50* off 23 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes).

Twitter Post

WATCH: Hardik's maximum takes India past 250

Advertisement

Stats

A look at his numbers

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hardik raced to his fourth half-century in T20 World Cups. He now has 512 runs from 30 encounters at a strike rate of 147.55. Hardik, one of the most prolific all-rounders, completed his ninth fifty in the format. He has racked up 2,226 runs from 135 T20Is at an average of 28.53. His strike rate reads 145.58.

Advertisement