MI-RR trade talks for Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal stall: Report

The potential trade was based on the fact that Rajasthan Royals (RR) already have another young left-handed opener, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

The South African was seen in great form, scoring 465 runs at a strike rate of 176.13 in the 2026 season of Major League Cricket.

He finished third on the MLC batting charts this year and helped San Francisco Unicorns reach the playoffs with his stellar performance.