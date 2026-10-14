MI-RR trade talks for Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal stall: Report
What's the story
The much-talked-about trade between Hardik Pandya and Yashasvi Jaiswal is unlikely to materialize at this stage. The deal, which would have seen Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals swap their star players, has lost momentum. However, the possibility of such a trade isn't completely off the table. According to Cricbuzz, the two franchises did hold talks a few months ago, but they didn't make much headway.
Trade rationale
RR have Pretorius, which makes Jaiswal-Pandya swap possible
The potential trade was based on the fact that Rajasthan Royals (RR) already have another young left-handed opener, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
The South African was seen in great form, scoring 465 runs at a strike rate of 176.13 in the 2026 season of Major League Cricket.
He finished third on the MLC batting charts this year and helped San Francisco Unicorns reach the playoffs with his stellar performance.
Trade status
Jaiswal contracted with RR until next season
The Royals have not confirmed if they are pursuing a deal or not. Jaiswal is contracted with the Royals for at least one more season.
If the trade talks had progressed, it would have been the second successive window for the Royals to be involved in player trades.
Last year, former captain Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings for two players - Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.
Upcoming trades
Rohit Sharma's captaincy still not discussed at MI
Franchise-level discussions could pick up in the coming weeks as the November 15 retention deadline nears.
Some franchise owners consider Pitru Paksha, a period deemed inauspicious for decision-making, while making business decisions.
Meanwhile, sources from Mumbai Indians have said that Rohit Sharma's reported return as captain has not been discussed yet.
The franchise wants to finalize its coaching setup before addressing the captaincy question.