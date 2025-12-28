Haris Rauf shines in BBL, completes 350 T20 wickets: Stats

Melbourne Stars continued their winning streak in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season with a convincing nine-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder on Sunday. The match saw Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf lead the charge with a stellar bowling performance. He took three wickets which helped Melbourne Stars restrict Sydney Thunder to just 128 runs. Melbourne Stars then claimed a convincing 9-wicket win. Here's more.

Bowling Rauf gets the job done with three wickets Rauf was introduced in the 4th over and Matthew Gilkes was dropped off his bowling by Sam Harper. However, Rauf got his reward as a slower ball got the job done against Gilkes. In his 3rd over and the innings' 14th, Rauf dismissed Sam Billings (23) with a short ball. In the 19th over, Rauf completed his three-fer after he dismissed Chris Green with a slower-ball off-cutter.

Numbers Rauf completes 350 scalps, closes in on 50 BBL wickets Rauf managed 3/29 from his 4 overs. With this effort, he has raced to 350 wickets in 20 overs cricket. In 257 matches (253 innings), Rauf now owns 350 scalps at 22.02. He owns 11 four-fers and a fifer. In 26 BBL matches, Rauf has picked 45 wickets at 15.88, as per ESPNcricinfo. 9 of his wickets in the BBL have come this season from 4 matches. He owns two three-fers.