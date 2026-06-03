Is Harmanpreet Kaur the most-capped woman in international cricket? Stats

Indian women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur , has added another feather to her cap by becoming the most-capped player in women's international cricket. She achieved this feat during the third WT20I against England on Tuesday in Taunton. Kaur broke the previous record held by New Zealand's Suzie Bates after making her 368th appearance in international cricket. Here are the key stats.

Career highlights Kaur surpasses Bates As mentioned, Kaur surpassed Bates's record of featuring in 367 internationals. Australia's Ellyse Perry is third with 357 caps. After making her debut in 2009, the Indian captain has played 368 matches, including 197 WT20Is, 164 WODIs, and seven WTests. Kaur is currently the most capped player in WT20Is. She is also the third-most capped Indian in WODIs.

Upcoming record Kaur closing in on historic milestone Kaur is now just three matches away from completing 200 T20I matches. This would make her the first cricketer, male or female, to play 200 games in this format of international cricket. Currently, Bates is second on the list with 183 games, followed by Danii Wyatt with 180. In men's cricket, Paul Stirling holds the record with 163 matches played.

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Match details Kaur's half-century goes in vain In the series decider against England, Kaur scored an unbeaten 56 off 40 balls. She played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings after India lost Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in quick succession. Her innings helped India post a total of 180/5. However, England's Alice Capsey and Heather Knight chased down the target, leading their team to a 2-1 series win.

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