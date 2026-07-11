Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 3rd Indian with 9,000 international runs (women's)
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has become only the third Indian to score 9,000 runs in international women's cricket. The milestone came during a one-off Test match against England at Lord's on Friday. The legendary batter needed just 13 runs to reach the landmark and achieved it on the fifth ball of India's innings' 24th over. She went on to score 58 runs.
Milestone achievement
Harmanpreet joins Mithali and Smriti on the list
Harmanpreet's international career began on March 7, 2009, with an ODI against Pakistan in Bowral. She is now the third Indian cricketer after Mithali Raj (10,868) and Smriti Mandhana (10,600-plus) to score over 9,000 runs in women's cricket. In her innings of 58 runs off 121 balls on Friday, she hit seven fours and shared a partnership of 89 runs off 155 balls for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Mandhana (83 runs off 108 balls).
Career statistics
Most-capped player in women's cricket
Harmanpreet is the most-capped player in women's cricket, having scored 4,541 runs in 164 ODIs at 37.22 and 4,216 runs in 202 T20Is at 30.33. She has also scored a total of 288 runs in eight Test matches at 26.18. Her international tally includes eight tons and 44 fifties. Harmanpreet led India to an ICC Women's ODI World Cup title in November 2025 and is the first and only player (men's or women's) to play more than 200 T20I matches.