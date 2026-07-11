Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 3rd Indian with 9,000 international runs (women's)

Career statistics

Most-capped player in women's cricket

Harmanpreet is the most-capped player in women's cricket, having scored 4,541 runs in 164 ODIs at 37.22 and 4,216 runs in 202 T20Is at 30.33. She has also scored a total of 288 runs in eight Test matches at 26.18. Her international tally includes eight tons and 44 fifties. Harmanpreet led India to an ICC Women's ODI World Cup title in November 2025 and is the first and only player (men's or women's) to play more than 200 T20I matches.