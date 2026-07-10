Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur slams her 2nd Test half-century: Stats

Runs

Maiden fifty for Kaur against ENG-W

Kaur's 58-run effort was laced with 7 fours. She faced 121 balls. With this knock, she has raced to 288 runs from 8 matches (12 innings) at an average of 26.18. She recorded her 2nd fifty in the format for India Women. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 4 matches versus England, she owns 172 runs at 28.66. She clocked her maiden fifty against ENG-W.