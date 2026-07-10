Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur slams her 2nd Test half-century: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, played a pivotal knock of 58 runs on Day 1 of the one-off Test match at Lord's. She walked in when India Women were 101/3 in the 19th over. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, the veteran Kaur added an 89-run stand off 155 balls. However, England hit back dismissing Mandhana first and then getting Kaur at stroke of tea.
Summary
A solid effort from Kaur
India were 122/3 at lunch with skipper Kaur playing alongside Mandhana. In Session 2, the two carried on to build India's innings before Issy Wong dismissed Mandhana for 83. India were 190/4 with Mandhana's dismissal before Kaur took the side past 200 and perished to off-spinner Mady Villiers. Kaur batted with a lot of grit and character before a stunning delivery broke her resolve.
Runs
Maiden fifty for Kaur against ENG-W
Kaur's 58-run effort was laced with 7 fours. She faced 121 balls. With this knock, she has raced to 288 runs from 8 matches (12 innings) at an average of 26.18. She recorded her 2nd fifty in the format for India Women. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 4 matches versus England, she owns 172 runs at 28.66. She clocked her maiden fifty against ENG-W.