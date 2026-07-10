The Indian team saw Smriti Mandhana light up the occasion on Day 1 (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana slams 83 versus ENG-W in one-off Test: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:15 pm Jul 10, 202608:15 pm

What's the story

In a historic moment for women's cricket, India and England are playing the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's. The iconic venue, known as the "Home of Cricket," is witnessing a first match in Tests for women cricketers. The Indian team saw Smriti Mandhana light up the occasion on Day 1. She slammed a superb 83-run knock for her side, adding two key partnerships along the way. Mandhana fell in the 2nd session with India being 190/4.