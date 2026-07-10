Smriti Mandhana slams 83 versus ENG-W in one-off Test: Stats
What's the story
In a historic moment for women's cricket, India and England are playing the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's. The iconic venue, known as the "Home of Cricket," is witnessing a first match in Tests for women cricketers. The Indian team saw Smriti Mandhana light up the occasion on Day 1. She slammed a superb 83-run knock for her side, adding two key partnerships along the way. Mandhana fell in the 2nd session with India being 190/4.
Summary
Summary of India's innings
India lost opener Shafali Verma for a duck. Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia added 33 runs next before the latter perished leaving the side reeling at 37/2. Jemimah Rodrigues joined Mandhana next and took India past 100. A 64-run stand was built before Rodrigues departed for a quickfire 35. India were 122/3 at lunch with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur playing alongside Mandhana. In Session 2, the two carried on to build India's innings before Issy Wong dismissed Mandhana for 83.
Information
A fluent knock from Mandhana's blade
It was a fluent knock from Mandhana, who completed her fifty in the 16th over. She found the boundaries with ease, bein helped by several loose deliveries as well. Mandhana played a mature knock and built two strong stands to help India's cause. A soft dismissal ended her stay.
Runs
Mandhana records her 4th fifty
Mandhana slammed 11 fours and a six in her knock of 83. She faced 108 balls. In 9 matches (15 innings), Mandhana has raced to 718 runs at an average of 51.28. She smashed her 4th fifty in the format (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has amassed 285 runs against England from 4 matches at 40.71. She recorded her 3rd fifty against England.