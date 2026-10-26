'Accepting reality': Former Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur on new role
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur, the former Indian women's cricket team captain, has opened up on her new role on the field. After scoring a brilliant 126 against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Sunday, she said that her focus is now on enjoying cricket and accepting reality. Her innings helped India post a strong total of 328/6 and win the 2nd WODI by 121 runs.
Match impact
Harmanpreet's ton in 2nd WODI
In Vadodara, Harmanpreet raced to her eighth WODI ton. She scored 126 off 121 balls, a knock studded with 15 boundaries.
India were reeling at 19/2 when Harmanpreet came on to bat. She shared a record-breaking fifth-wicket partnership (153 runs) with Deepti Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 106.
Harmanpreet is only behind Smriti Mandhana (14) in terms of WTODI tons for India. She surpassed Mithali Raj, who finished with seven hundreds.
Batting philosophy
Prefer to live life close to reality: Harmanpreet
After being named Player of the Match, Harmanpreet emphasized that her main focus is on enjoying her batting despite the circumstances around her career.
She said, "I am someone who likes to live life close to reality. This is the reality now, and I want to accept it."
Notably, Harmanpreet was recently replaced by Mandhana as Team India's captain across formats. This was after the former led India to the Asian Games gold.
Health update
Harmanpreet wasn't feeling her best physically
Despite being on the field for nearly 45 overs in the afternoon heat, Harmanpreet revealed that she wasn't feeling her best physically.
She said she had a mild fever last night and was struggling after returning to the field.
However, she added that medication was helping and expressed hope that she'd recover soon.