'Accepting reality': Former Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur on new role

In Vadodara, Harmanpreet raced to her eighth WODI ton. She scored 126 off 121 balls, a knock studded with 15 boundaries.

India were reeling at 19/2 when Harmanpreet came on to bat. She shared a record-breaking fifth-wicket partnership (153 runs) with Deepti Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 106.

Harmanpreet is only behind Smriti Mandhana (14) in terms of WTODI tons for India. She surpassed Mithali Raj, who finished with seven hundreds.