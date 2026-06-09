Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur set to script history 

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200 WT20I caps loading for Kaur

Having played 197 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur is the most capped player in T20I history (men or women). She is now set to become the first player to reach 200 caps in the format. New Zealand's Suzie Bates (183) and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge (180) are the only other players with at least 175 WT20I appearances. Smriti Mandhana (166) is the only other Indian with 150-plus caps in WT20Is.