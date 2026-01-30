Harmanpreet Kaur slams her third fifty in WPL 2026: Stats

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit an 82*-run knock versus Gujarat Giants in Match 19 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Friday in Vadodara. Kaur almost pulled off a win for Mumbai, who ended up losing the contest by 11 runs. Batting first, GG posted a score of 167/4 in 20 overs. Mumbai ended up getting 156/7. Here are further details.

Knock Kaur's effort not enough Kaur walked in when MI were 33/2 after six overs. Soon the side lost Nat Sciver-Brunt to be reduced to 37/3. Kaur and Amelia Kerr added 45 runs for the 4th wicket. Another 44 runs were added between Kaur and Amanjot Kaur. Kaur tried her level best to steer her side through, but credit to GG for remaining calm and pulling off a win.

Numbers Kaur is the highest run-scorer in WPL 2026 Kaur's 82* was laced with eight fours and 4 sixes. She struck at 170.83, having faced 48 balls. In 8 WPL matches this season, she has raced to 342 runs at 68.40. She registered her third fifty of the season. Notably, she is now the highest scorer in WPL 2026. She went past Sciver-Brunt (321 runs). Kaur also owns the joint-most sixes (13).

