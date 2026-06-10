ICC Test Rankings: Harry Brook becomes top-ranked batter, dethrones Root
What's the story
England's Harry Brook has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, ending Joe Root's reign at the summit. The former achieved this feat after scoring a half-century in a low-scoring ICC World Test Championship (WTC) match against New Zealand at Lord's. He scored a vital 56 (71) in the first innings as England won by 115 runs.
Rankings shift
Root falls to third
Root, who had been at the top since December 2024, had a disappointing outing in the Lord's Test against New Zealand. He recorded scores of 1 and 8 in his two innings. While Brook reached the summit with 869 rating points, Root dropped two places to third (851). Meanwhile, Australia's Travis Head has moved up to second place with 853 rating points.
Rise
Shubman Gill rises to eighth
Meanwhile, Indian captain Shubman Gill has moved up two places to eighth after scoring a century in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. He is now the highest-ranked Indian in the batting rankings with 743 rating points. Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a place to ninth (733). According to the ICC, Ben Duckett (15th), Jamie Smith (joint-23rd), and Glenn Phillips (40th) have also made significant progress in the batting rankings.
Other
A look at other updates
England's Gus Atkinson, who took seven wickets at Lord's, has made a big jump in the bowling rankings, moving up seven places to 10th. He has also moved up two places to sixth in the Test all-rounder rankings. New Zealand's Nathan Smith has also jumped 16 places to 43rd after taking nine wickets against England. India's Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Afghanistan Test, leads the bowling rankings (870).