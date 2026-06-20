England's Harry Brook slams his 17th half-century in Tests: Stats

Runs

Brook averages 62.84 versus New Zealand

Brook smashed 10 fours and a six in his knock of 58. Earlier in the 2nd innings, he managed a 32-ball 24. Brook has raced to 3,316 runs from 37 matches (64 innings) at 53.48. He clocked his 17th fifty (100s: 10). As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook now owns 817 runs from 7 matches against New Zealand at 62.84 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).