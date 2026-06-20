England's Harry Brook slams his 17th half-century in Tests: Stats
What's the story
England batter Harry Brook made his presence felt with a knock of 58 off 54 balls versus New Zealand on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Kennington Oval on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth target of 463 runs, Brook walked out when England were in tatters at 40/3. He steadied the ship alongside Joe Root, stitching a 97-run stand before being dismissed.
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Brook plays a fine hand
Brook played a fine hand for England and his natural game was seen. He used his aggression to perfection and completed a 33-ball fifty. Root complemented Brook from the other end as they led a fightback. However, Matt Henry dismissed Brook with England being 137/4.
Runs
Brook averages 62.84 versus New Zealand
Brook smashed 10 fours and a six in his knock of 58. Earlier in the 2nd innings, he managed a 32-ball 24. Brook has raced to 3,316 runs from 37 matches (64 innings) at 53.48. He clocked his 17th fifty (100s: 10). As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook now owns 817 runs from 7 matches against New Zealand at 62.84 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).
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A look at his FC stats
In 101 First-Class matches (166 innings), Brook has amassed 6,897 runs at 44-plus. He recorded his 36th FC fifty. Brook also has 19 hundreds under his belt.