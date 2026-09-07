Here's how Harry Brook has fared at Edgbaston in Tests 

Brook has played three matches (five innings) at Edgbaston, scoring a total of 261 runs at an impressive average of 52.2, according to Cricinfo.

The 27-year-old played a stunning 158-run knock in his last outing here, which came against India last year.

32, 46, 2, and 23 are Brook's other four scores at this venue. The batter has a healthy strike rate of 73.1 at this ground.