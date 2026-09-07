Here's how Harry Brook has fared at Edgbaston in Tests
What's the story
Star middle-order batter Harry Brook will be looking to make a statement in the upcoming third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, starting September 9. The hosts have already dominated the series 2-0 at Headingley and Lord's. Brook, who is one of the best all-format batters going around, has enjoyed operating at Edgbaston. Here we look at his stats at the venue.
Batting prowess
Root has an average of 52.2 at Edgbaston
Brook has played three matches (five innings) at Edgbaston, scoring a total of 261 runs at an impressive average of 52.2, according to Cricinfo.
The 27-year-old played a stunning 158-run knock in his last outing here, which came against India last year.
32, 46, 2, and 23 are Brook's other four scores at this venue. The batter has a healthy strike rate of 73.1 at this ground.
Brook vs Pakistan
Nearly 1,000 runs against Pakistan
Brook has enjoyed operating against Pakistan in the past.
The dasher has hammered 981 runs across eight Tests against the team at a stunning average of 75.46. His strike rate reads 90.66.
Four of his six 50-plus scores against the team have been converted into tons.
Brook's only triple-hundred (317) also came against Pakistan. His scores in the ongoing series read 91, 15, & 34.
Career achievements
A look at his overall Test numbers
The second game of the ongoing series saw Brook go past 3,500 runs in Test cricket.
The dasher will enter the upcoming game with 3,535 runs across 40 Test matches (69 innings) at an average of 52.76 and a strike rate of 86.53.
He has hit 10 centuries and 19 fifties in his career so far.
1,657 of his runs have come in home Tests at 42.48.