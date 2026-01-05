Harry Brook gets to his sixth Ashes half-century: Key stats 

England batting star Harry Brook played a fine 84-run knock in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground . Though the dasher played with great intent, he would be gutted on missing out on a hundred. Meanwhile, this was Brook's sixth half-century in the Ashes and a second in the ongoing series. Here are his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Brook Batting first in the contest, England were reeling at 57/3 when Brook arrived to bat. The youngster steadied the ship alongside Joe Root and helped England finish Day 1 at 211/3. The duo added 169 in partnership before Brook fell to Scott Boland early on Day 2. Resuming the second day at his overnight score of 78*, Brook could not contribute much.

Stats Over 3,000 runs in the format Brook hammered six fours and a six en route to his 97-ball 84. Playing his 35th Test match, Brook has raced to 3,136 runs at an average of 55.01, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes 10 tons and 15 half-centuries (SR: 86.82). Earlier in the series, Brook became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced (3,468).