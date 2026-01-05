Harry Brook gets to his sixth Ashes half-century: Key stats
What's the story
England batting star Harry Brook played a fine 84-run knock in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Though the dasher played with great intent, he would be gutted on missing out on a hundred. Meanwhile, this was Brook's sixth half-century in the Ashes and a second in the ongoing series. Here are his stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Brook
Batting first in the contest, England were reeling at 57/3 when Brook arrived to bat. The youngster steadied the ship alongside Joe Root and helped England finish Day 1 at 211/3. The duo added 169 in partnership before Brook fell to Scott Boland early on Day 2. Resuming the second day at his overnight score of 78*, Brook could not contribute much.
Stats
Over 3,000 runs in the format
Brook hammered six fours and a six en route to his 97-ball 84. Playing his 35th Test match, Brook has raced to 3,136 runs at an average of 55.01, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes 10 tons and 15 half-centuries (SR: 86.82). Earlier in the series, Brook became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced (3,468).
Ashes
Numbers vs Australia
As far as the Ashes is concerned, Brook has scored 679 runs from 10 matches at 39.94. This includes six fifties and a best score of 85. Playing his maiden Test series Down Under, the batter has managed 316 runs at 39.50. Brook scored his second fifty of the tour.