Harry Kane: Decoding the striker's Bundesliga 2025-26 season in stats

Harry Kane was top-notch for Bayern Munich once again in the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Since joining the Bavarians, he has gone on to finish as the highest scorer across three successive seasons. Champions Bayern's final game of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season was against FC Koln and Kane scored a stupendous hat-trick in a 5-1 win. Kane finished his season with an impressive 36 goals from 31 Bundesliga appearances. We decode his season in stats.

Information Kane bagged 4 hat-tricks in Bundesliga 2025-26 season Kane smashed 4 hat-tricks in the recently concluded Bundesliga season. He achieved the feat against RB Leipzig, Hoffeinheim, Stuttgart and FC Koln. Overall, he owns 11 Bundesliga hat-tricks, going level with Jupp Heynckes on the final gameweek this season.

Season Breaking down Kane's season: Here are the detailed numbers Kane played 31 games in the Bundesliga 2025-26 campaign and was involved in 41 goals. He bagged 36 goals and made 5 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Kane had 91 shots (excluding blocks) and 67 of them were on target. He hit the woodwork 4 times. Kane took 11 penalties and created 40 chances. His passing accuracy was 81.02%. He laid 17 through balls and completed 44 lay-offs. He had 175 touches in the opposition box.

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Information 58 goals across all competitions in 2025-26 season for Bayern Kane bagged a whopping 58 goals across all competitions in the 2025-26 season for Bayern. Besides his 36 goals in the Bundesliga, he scored 14 times in the UEFA Champions League, 7 times in DFB-Pokal and one goal in DFL-Supercup. He also made 7 assists in total.

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Do you know? Kane's overall numbers for Bayern In 146 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, Kane has amassed a staggering 143 goals. 98 of his goals have come in the Bundesliga from 94 appearances. Besides 143 goals, he also has 32 assists for the Bavarians.