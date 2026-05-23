Harry Kane: Decoding the striker's Bundesliga 2025-26 season in stats
What's the story
Harry Kane was top-notch for Bayern Munich once again in the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Since joining the Bavarians, he has gone on to finish as the highest scorer across three successive seasons. Champions Bayern's final game of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season was against FC Koln and Kane scored a stupendous hat-trick in a 5-1 win. Kane finished his season with an impressive 36 goals from 31 Bundesliga appearances. We decode his season in stats.
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Kane bagged 4 hat-tricks in Bundesliga 2025-26 season
Kane smashed 4 hat-tricks in the recently concluded Bundesliga season. He achieved the feat against RB Leipzig, Hoffeinheim, Stuttgart and FC Koln. Overall, he owns 11 Bundesliga hat-tricks, going level with Jupp Heynckes on the final gameweek this season.
Season
Breaking down Kane's season: Here are the detailed numbers
Kane played 31 games in the Bundesliga 2025-26 campaign and was involved in 41 goals. He bagged 36 goals and made 5 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Kane had 91 shots (excluding blocks) and 67 of them were on target. He hit the woodwork 4 times. Kane took 11 penalties and created 40 chances. His passing accuracy was 81.02%. He laid 17 through balls and completed 44 lay-offs. He had 175 touches in the opposition box.
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58 goals across all competitions in 2025-26 season for Bayern
Kane bagged a whopping 58 goals across all competitions in the 2025-26 season for Bayern. Besides his 36 goals in the Bundesliga, he scored 14 times in the UEFA Champions League, 7 times in DFB-Pokal and one goal in DFL-Supercup. He also made 7 assists in total.
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Kane's overall numbers for Bayern
In 146 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, Kane has amassed a staggering 143 goals. 98 of his goals have come in the Bundesliga from 94 appearances. Besides 143 goals, he also has 32 assists for the Bavarians.
Twitter Post
Pride!
Really proud to be the Bundesliga top goalscorer for the third year in a row! Huge thank you to my teammates as it wouldn’t be possible to achieve this without them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aYVms8ExwI— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 18, 2026