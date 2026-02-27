Michael Carrick praises Harry Maguire's 'impressive' character amid contract speculations

Michael Carrick , the manager on a deal until the end of the season of Manchester United , has praised Harry Maguire's invaluable contribution to the team. The former United captain said that despite entering the final months of his contract, Maguire has remained a key player for the club. Since Carrick took over as manager, Maguire has started every game and played a crucial role in United's recent 1-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

Player attributes Carrick lauds defender's journey with England and United Carrick praised the defender's impressive character and wealth of experience. "Harry's an impressive character. He's had a great career so far. Hopefully, there's a lot more to come," Carrick said during a press conference. The manager emphasized that Maguire has shown his capabilities through his journey with the club and England national team.

Risk-taking Manager speaks on Maguire's willingness to help the team Carrick also highlighted Maguire's willingness to put himself out there for the team. He said, "His willingness to put himself out there. He's really impressive at (his) age and he's been really important for us." The manager's comments come amid speculation that Maguire may have to take a pay cut if he extends his stay at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Squad dynamics Carrick emphasizes value of experience in a team Carrick stressed on the importance of experience in a team, especially with veteran midfielder Casemiro announcing his last season at United. He said, "Experience is massive. It's hard to put a price on how valuable that can be." The manager also spoke about Maguire's gained experience with the club and how it adds value to the squad amid Casemiro's impending exit.

Advertisement