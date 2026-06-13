Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar make international debuts for India: Details 

Dubey

Dubey is a bowling all-rounder

Dubey, who is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, is being seen as Ravindra Jadeja's successor in the ODI team. He owns the record for the most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season ever, having picked up 69 wickets in Vidarbha's run to the 2024-25 title. He also claimed eight wickets across as many games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). His 30 List A outings before debut have resulted in 31 wickets at an economy of 4.71. With the bat, he has tallied 296 runs at 26.90 (50s: 2).