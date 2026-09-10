Harshit Rana set to miss Afghanistan T20I series: Report

According to PTI, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source confirmed that Rana has not fully recovered from his hamstring injury.

The source said, "He (Harshit) has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time."

This uncertainty also puts Rana's participation in the Asian Games 2026 at risk.

India's first match at the Asiad is scheduled for September 28.