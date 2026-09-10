Harshit Rana set to miss Afghanistan T20I series: Report
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana is likely to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series starts on September 13 in New Delhi. Rana has not played a competitive cricket match since July 7, the 3rd T20I against England at Trent Bridge. He was included in India's squad for the Afghanistan series on September 1, but his participation was subject to fitness.
Recovery update
Rana's recovery still underway
According to PTI, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source confirmed that Rana has not fully recovered from his hamstring injury.
The source said, "He (Harshit) has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time."
This uncertainty also puts Rana's participation in the Asian Games 2026 at risk.
India's first match at the Asiad is scheduled for September 28.
Career
A look at Rana's career
The Gautam Gambhir-led team management has backed Rana to play all three formats since his debut in 2024.
Earlier this year, Rana was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a knee injury.
As of now, the right-arm speedster has taken 16 wickets from 14 T20Is at an average of 25.50. His economy rate reads 9.71.
Fitness updates
Sundar declared fit; Bumrah, Nitish Reddy on track to return
Along with Rana, Washington Sundar's participation in the Afghanistan series was also in doubt due to a hamstring injury. However, he has been declared fit for the series.
Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Nitish Reddy are on track to make their comebacks after recovering from their respective injuries.
Information
India's squad for Afghanistan T20Is
India's squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana*.