Pakistan's Hasan Ali suffers injury during 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's fast bowler Hasan Ali was forced to leave the field in Sylhet after suffering an injury during his first over against Bangladesh . The incident took place on the first day of the second Test match on Saturday. It happened in the eighth over of Bangladesh's innings, right after Pakistan had won the toss and opted to field.

Injury details Hasan falls awkwardly on the ground Hasan was bowling the fifth delivery of his over when debutant opener Tanzid Hasan chipped a short-of-a-length delivery back toward him. In an attempt to catch it, Hasan dived forward but fell awkwardly on the ground. The Pakistan team physio rushed to his aid as he lay prone near the pitch, looking dazed after getting up.

Medical assistance A stretcher was called in As Hasan lay on the ground, a stretcher was called in to take him off. Salman Agha completed Hasan's over after the incident. TV footage showed Pakistan's fast bowling coach Umar Gul talking with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed as Hasan was being taken away from the ground. Later, it was revealed that he had been taken to the stadium's medical room.

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