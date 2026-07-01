Hayley Matthews slams 2nd-highest individual score for WI (WODIs): Stats
What's the story
West Indies Women have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Ireland. The visitors won the opening match by nine wickets at Bready. Captain Hayley Matthews was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 159 runs off just 123 balls and also taking three wickets. The innings is now the second-highest score in women's ODIs for West Indies after Stafanie Taylor's record of 171. Here's more.
Match details
Summary of the contest
Ireland were all out for 269 runs in their 49 overs. Amy Hunter top-scored with a knock of 96 runs off 90 balls, while Gaby Lewis contributed with a solid 39 off 48 deliveries. However, the Irish innings crumbled under the pressure of Matthews's bowling and Afy Fletcher's four-wicket haul. For WI-W, Realeanna Grimmond smashed 91 runs from 107 balls. Matthews and Grimmond formed a record-breaking opening partnership of 258 runs which helped WI-W, who scored 270/1.
Record
2nd-highest individual score for WI-W
As mentioned, Matthews's innings is now the second-highest score in women's ODIs for West Indies after Taylor's record of 171. Matthews smashed 159*, hitting 24 fours and 2 sixes. She struck at 129.27. Taylor's 171 came versus Sri Lanka Women in 2013. Meanwhile, Matthews now occupies the 2nd spot. She surpassed Deandra Dottin's score of 150* versus South Africa Women in 2022. Taylor, Matthews and Dottin remain the three WI Women batters to smash 150-plus scores in WODIs.
Do you know?
Highest partnership (any wicket) for WI Women
Matthews and Grimmond's 258-run stand for the 1st wicket is now WI Women's highest (any wicket) in the 50-over format. It's also the 2nd instance of WI-W recording a 200-plus stand after SR Taylor and JB Nero's 204 runs for the 1st wicket versus Ireland in 2011.
Runs
11th century in WODIs for Matthews
Matthews has now raced to a tally of 3,460 runs from 106 matches at an average of 35.67. She clocked her 11th century in WODIs. She also owns 8 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Matthews now owns the 6th-most hundreds in WODIs. She surpassed England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (10). Matthews is only behind Meg Lanning (15), Smriti Mandhana (14), Suzie Bates (13), Laura Wolvaardt (13), and Tammy Beaumont (12).
Information
138 scalps as well for Matthews
Besides smashing her 11th century, Matthews's three-fer means she now has 138 wickets from 106 matches (100 innings) at an average of 23.89. In 10 matches versus Ireland, she owns 12 scalps.