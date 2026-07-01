Matthews scored an unbeaten 159 runs

Hayley Matthews slams 2nd-highest individual score for WI (WODIs): Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:12 am Jul 11, 202601:12 am

What's the story

West Indies Women have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Ireland. The visitors won the opening match by nine wickets at Bready. Captain Hayley Matthews was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 159 runs off just 123 balls and also taking three wickets. The innings is now the second-highest score in women's ODIs for West Indies after Stafanie Taylor's record of 171. Here's more.